With Zelensky invite, Saudi Arabia seeks star turn on world stage

JEDDAH – One man is revered in Western capitals for standing up to Russia’s full-scale invasion of his country. The other is criticised for atrocities committed against his own people in a war that has made him dependent on Moscow.

At the Arab League summit on Friday, host Saudi Arabia brought Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his Syrian counterpart, Mr Bashar al-Assad, to the same conference hall on the Red Sea coast – a potent sign of the kingdom’s global diplomatic ambitions.

Analysts say the improbable gathering in Jeddah seemed designed to highlight the clout of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who less than five years ago was himself in the international doghouse over the slaying of Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi.

“A major objective of the Saudi leadership is to portray the crown prince as an essential figure in the evolving geopolitical landscape,” said Mr Kristian Ulrichsen, a research fellow at the Baker Institute at Rice University.

The war in Ukraine has “definitively ended” Prince Mohammed’s post-Khashoggi isolation, he added, and the Saudis are now “seeking to demonstrate that they can bridge gaps that others cannot hope to”.

Though Friday’s meetings did not result in any immediate groundbreaking agreements, Riyadh can take credit for a smooth event in which tensions stemming from the presence of both Mr Assad and Mr Zelensky were papered over, at least for the day.

‘Consensus’ on Syria?

Mr Assad’s arrival on Saudi soil came after a long build-up: The two countries’ Foreign Ministers had exchanged visits in recent weeks and gone public with plans to reopen diplomatic missions shuttered in 2012, when Riyadh broke off ties as Syria’s war escalated.

The wider regional embrace goes back to at least 2018, when the United Arab Emirates restored ties with Damascus and led the charge to rehabilitate Mr Assad.

Yet, there remained concerns about how Mr Assad would be received on Friday, given reservations from some Arab leaders about welcoming him back into the fold.

“It’s all about Mr Bashar al-Assad,” Middle East expert Hussein Ibish said as the meetings got underway.

“If he is cooperative and doesn’t rub their faces in it, then the inevitable – no matter how distasteful – readmittance of his victorious regime will proceed ‘normally’.”

In the end, Mr Assad lavished praise on Prince Mohammed, the de facto leader of a country that once accused him of running a “killing machine”.

And while he argued against “external interference” in member countries’ affairs, Mr Assad did not antagonise the Arab League, a bloc that once allowed Syria’s opposition to assume his country’s official seat.

Syrian state media said Mr Assad even chatted and shook hands with the emir of Qatar, a fierce critic of Mr Assad whose government has called for accountability for “war crimes” in Syria.