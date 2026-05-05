With wood scarce, Gaza carpenters make simple beds from pallets

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GAZA, May 5 - As Israeli restrictions continue to curb the entry of goods into Gaza, local carpenters are turning to scrap wood and shipping pallets to make much-needed basic beds and tables in a strip battered by two years of war between Hamas and Israel.

In a workshop in southern Gaza, carpenters dismantle used pallets to make beds, cupboards, and shelves for families displaced by fighting, after regular construction materials became scarce or prohibitively expensive.

Mohammed Wafi, 34, a carpenter in Khan Younis, said pallets became one of the few available sources of wood when limited aid trucks began entering Gaza.

Demand for his handiwork has grown as people living in tents seek basic furniture to get by, Wafi said. Even recycled furniture has become more costly as prices for basic components soar.

"Today people say, 'I just need something to get by, something to get my clothes off the floor'... especially those (living) in tents," said Wafi, who has worked in carpentry for 16 years.

"Due to the rats and cockroaches, they need a tent or a bed to be lifted off the ground," he said.

Rats and parasites are spreading through Gaza's tent camps, biting people as they sleep, gnawing through possessions, and spreading disease.

COGAT, the Israeli military agency that coordinates aid into Gaza, didn't respond to a request for comment. Wood is a construction material that Israel bans from entry to Gaza because it is considered a dual-use item - items for civilian but also potential military use.

"We used to get a kilo of nails for 5 shekels ($1.70). Today, a kilo of nails costs around 100 or 130 shekels," Wafi said. Hinges and other fittings have also multiplied in price.

Still, furniture made from pallets remains far cheaper than conventional bedroom sets, consisting of a bed, closet and dresser, he said. A pallet set sells for 4,000 to 5,000 shekels compared to 18,000 for a traditional set.

Shortages of electricity and wood have slowed production, he added, leaving carpenters unable to guarantee delivery times.

The ceasefire in Gaza has been repeatedly violated, with over 830 Palestinians and four Israeli soldiers reported killed since it began in October, according to Palestinian and Israeli tallies.

Israel cites security concerns for curbs on Gaza, and COGAT has previously said it invests considerable efforts to ensure aid reaches Gaza and has denied restricting supplies.

In tent encampments near Khan Younis, Mohammed Tayseer, who has lived in a tent for two years, said he slept on the ground until recently.

"The ground is sandy and dirty, and as you can see, you find the clothes full of sand. There are rats and mice," he said.

"One's back hurts and is stiff from sleeping on the floor… now (we )have a bed," he said. REUTERS