With Tunisian opposition figures in jail, some family members lead calls for change

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Sofia Ben Agla, wife of detained opposition leader Ghazi Chaouachi, poses for the camera while holding an old photo of herself, her husband, and their two sons inside her home in Tunis, Tunisia, on February 26, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer

TUNIS, March 27 - The families of dozens of jailed opposition figures in Tunisia are among the few remaining voices demanding democratic freedoms, as they seek the release of loved ones held in what rights groups have called a crackdown on dissent by President Kais Saied.

The leaders of the main opposition parties in Tunisia have been jailed within the last three years, along with dozens of politicians, journalists, businessmen and others on charges of conspiring against state security, money laundering, and corruption - charges they say are fabricated.

Among the family members to protest is Youssef Chaouachi, a 35-year-old engineer who became an activist after his father, one of the most prominent opposition figures, was detained three years ago. Ghazi Chaouachi, a Social Democrat, was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2025 on charges of conspiring to overthrow Saied, which he strongly denies.

"We are now the ones organizing protests, speaking to the media, and putting ourselves on the front lines. We didn’t choose this role," said Youssef Chaouachi, who demonstrated on a street in Tunis last month gripping a picture of his father.

The detentions and prosecutions have been so sweeping that few opposition voices are still free in a nation once feted as a success story of the 2011 Arab Spring, by local and international human rights groups.

"It feels like the revolution never happened," Chaouachi said.

Tunisia's government media office did not respond to a request for comment about claims of a crackdown and fabricated charges. The president has said repeatedly in meetings with ministers, most recently at the end of 2025, that he is in "the process of cleansing the country of the corrupt and traitors".

Tunisia's Supreme Judicial Council was dissolved by the president and dozens of judges were dismissed in 2022 on accusations of corruption and obstruction of justice, in a move the opposition says undermined judicial independence.

Justice Minister Leila Jeffel told parliament last December that the courts apply the law, the ministry is committed to justice, and will not wrong anyone. She also said the judiciary is independent and judges have nothing to fear.

The ministry could not be reached for comment.

The stifling of dissent moved the four relatives of four different detainees interviewed by Reuters to go beyond simply campaigning for their release to organize marches, form advocacy groups and give media interviews calling for political change and the restoration of civil liberties.

At present in Tunisia, most political parties are either inactive or their leaders are in prison.

SIT-INS OUTSIDE JAILS

Family members of those detained have become more visible in street protests and sit-ins outside courts or prisons, joining some other civil society protesters.

There is little sign they can deliver the change they demand, but they appear to be drawing public sympathy, as shown in the rising numbers of protesters in at least three mass marches in recent months, witnessed by Reuters reporters.

The relatives' efforts come as Saied's government faces labour strikes, anger at the loss of civic freedoms, economic hardship and environmental degradation, activists say.

Saied dissolved parliament in 2021 and began ruling by decree to root out what he called rampant corruption and mismanagement. A new parliament was elected in 2022 with voter turnout of 8%.

"Tunisia has become a huge prison," Youssef Chaouachi chanted at a protest in February, as dozens of policemen hovered nearby.

His father joined a range of figures in jail including moderate Islamist Rached Ghannouchi, Abir Moussi, a supporter of former President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, and veteran left-wing politician Nejib Chebbi and his brother Issam.

Their lawyers said the cases were fabricated and politically motivated, with the aim of excluding the opposition, adding there is no material evidence to prove their guilt.

Reuters didn't independently review the evidence.

The government has said the charges were lawful.

The son of prominent lawyer Ahmed Souab led protests drawing thousands in recent months before Souab was released following an appeal ruling, and the son of detained politician Chaima Issa regularly demonstrates outside prisons.

'INJUSTICE HAS UNITED US'

Faiza Rahem, wife of detained opponent Issam Chebbi, said the absence of opposition leaders encouraged her to act.

"We were not politically active, but injustice forced us to be," she said, adding it had united her with other families of the imprisoned, including from different political factions.

The jailings now dictate the rhythm of family life, she said. When relatives plan to meet or to travel, they must discuss prison visit schedules and what meals to bring.

The Chaouachi family's suburban Tunis home is eerily quiet. Seats at the dinner table, once filled with lively debate, were left empty during Ramadan meals. In the kitchen, Ghazi's wife, Sofia Ben Agla, prepared a week's worth of food to bring him in prison.

Some relatives have faced prosecution themselves.

Ghazi Chaouachi's son Elyes, Youssef's brother, is also now in exile and faces more than 70 years behind bars after being convicted on various charges including terrorism, defamation for criticising Saied and judges on Facebook, and inciting violence against judges, which he denies.

"I could have stayed silent and lived a normal life — visiting my father during holidays. But I chose another path. I chose to be a voice for those who have none," he told Reuters from France, where he lives.

The president said last year in a meeting with the prime minister at the presidential palace in Carthage that Tunisia is a country where freedoms are guaranteed. REUTERS