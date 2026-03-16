WHO releases more than $2 million in emergency funds to Lebanon, Iraq and Syria

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A man rides a scooter next to a damaged building in the aftermath of an Israeli strike in central Beirut, Lebanon, on March 15.

The World Health Organisation said on March 15 it had released US$2 million (S$2.6 million) from its Contingency Fund for Emergencies (CFE) to support the health response in Lebanon, Iraq and Syria amidst the ongoing crisis in the Middle East.

The conflict has triggered a large-scale population movement, the WHO said last week, estimating that more than 100,000 people in Iran have relocated, and up to 700,000 people in Lebanon have been internally displaced.

US$1 million has been allocated to Lebanon to strengthen the WHO's emergency coordination through the Public Health Emergency Operations Centre, scale up trauma care, reinforce disease surveillance, and procure and distribute essential medicines and medical supplies, the agency said in a statement.

Iraq and Syria have each been allocated US$500,000 to support emergency coordination and mass-casualty management, procure and distribute essential medicines and supplies, provide health services for displaced populations, and strengthen disease surveillance and community outreach, it added.

"At a time when health services are already facing significant challenges, support is essential to sustain frontline health workers and maintain critical care services," Dr Hanan Balkhy, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean said. REUTERS