WHO official pleas for Gaza's southern hospitals to be spared

FILE PHOTO: A humanitarian assessment team led by the World Health Organisation (WHO) visits Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza, in this handout image released November 18, 2023. WHO/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo
Updated
35 sec ago
Published
36 sec ago

GENEVA - A World Health Organization official said on Tuesday that only 11, or less than a third, of Gaza's hospitals remain partially functional and pleaded for them to remain intact.

"In just 66 days the health system has gone from 36 functional hospitals to 11 partially functional hospitals - one in the north and 10 in the south," Richard Peeperkorn, WHO representative for the Occupied Palestinian Territory, told a U.N. press briefing by videolink from Gaza.

"We cannot afford to lose any health care facilities or hospitals," he said. "We hope, we plea that this will not happen." REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top