WHO calls for humanitarian corridor into Gaza as war displaces over 200,000

GENEVA – The World Health Organisation (WHO) called on Tuesday for a humanitarian corridor to be established into and out of the Gaza Strip, which has been placed under a total siege by Israel.

Israel has cut off the water supply, food, electricity and other essential supplies as it bombed targets in the crowded Palestinian enclave.

The Israeli action is in response to a surprise assault by the Hamas armed group on Saturday last week.

The WHO had reported 13 attacks on health facilities in Gaza since the weekend, and that the organisation’s medical supplies stored there had already been used up.

Health facilities must be protected and safeguarded, the UN health agency said.

“WHO is calling for an end to the violence… A humanitarian corridor is needed to reach people with critical medical supplies,” WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic told journalists in Geneva.

“We need supplies to come in: hospitals cannot run without fuel, without electricity.

“The supplies that we have pre-positioned are already running low so we need those supplies to come,” Mr Jasarevic said.

The United Nations humanitarian office said nearly 200,000 people, or nearly a tenth of the population, have fled their homes in Gaza since the start of hostilities.

It said the Gaza Strip is poised for shortages of water and electricity due to the blockade.

“Displacement has escalated dramatically across the Gaza strip, reaching more than 187,500 people since Saturday. Most are taking shelter in schools,” Mr Jens Laerke, spokesman for the UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, said at a news briefing, saying further displacement was expected as clashes continue.

Mr Volker Turk, the UN high commissioner for human rights, said Israel’s total siege of Gaza, depriving civilians of goods essential for survival, is banned under international law.

He said people’s dignity and lives must be respected, as he called for all sides to defuse the “explosive powder-keg situation”.