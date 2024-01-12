Who are Yemen's Houthis and why are they under attack?

WASHINGTON - The United States and Britain launched strikes from the air and sea against Houthi military targets in Yemen.

It was in response to the movement's attacks on ships in the Red Sea.

The strikes were a dramatic regional widening of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

As witnesses in Yemen confirmed explosions throughout the country to Reuters, US President Joe Biden cautioned in a statement late on Jan 11 he would not hesitate to take further action if needed.

Here are some details about the group.

History

In the late 1990s, the Houthi family in far north Yemen set up a religious revival movement for the Zaydi sect of Shi'ite Islam, which had once ruled Yemen but whose northern heartland had became impoverished and marginalised.

As friction with the government grew, they fought a series of guerrilla wars with the national army and a brief border conflict with Sunni Saudi Arabia.

War in Yemen

The war began in late 2014 when Sanaa was seized by the Houthis. Worried by the growing influence of Shi'ite Iran along its border, Saudi Arabia intervened at the head of a Western-backed coalition in March 2015 in support of the Saudi-backed government.

The Houthis established control over much of the north and other big population centres, while the internationally recognised government based itself in Aden.

Yemen has enjoyed more than a year of relative calm amid a UN-led peace push. Saudi Arabia has been holding talks with the Houthis in a bid to exit the war.

But the Houthi attacks on Israel have increased the risks of conflict for Saudi Arabia.