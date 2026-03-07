Straitstimes.com header logo

White House says US well on way towards controlling Iran’s airspace

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaking to reporters outside the White House on March 6.

PHOTO: AFP

WASHINGTON - The United States is well on its way towards controlling Iranian airspace, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Match 6, adding that Washington expects the achievable US objectives to be completed in four to six weeks.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Ms Leavitt also said Washington was looking at potential candidates to lead Iran, a day after President Donald Trump told Reuters in an interview that the United States must be involved in

choosing the next leader

of Iran.

“I know there’s a number of people that our intelligence agencies and the United States government are looking at, but I won’t get any further on that,” Ms Leavitt said.

In the interview on March 5, Mr Trump said that he thinks the next leader of Iran is unlikely to be the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s son, who has emerged as a frontrunner to succeed his father, who was killed in a military strike at the start of the war.

Earlier on March 6, Mr Trump said there would be

no deal struck with Iran

except “unconditional surrender”.

“What the President means is that when he, as Commander-in-Chief of the US Armed Forces, determines that Iran no longer poses a threat to the United States of America, and the goals of Operation Epic Fury has been fully realised, then Iran will essentially be in a place of unconditional surrender, whether they say it themselves or not,” Ms Leavitt said. REUTERS

