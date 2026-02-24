White House says Trump’s first option on Iran is diplomacy

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

US President Donald Trump could address his threatened strikes against Iran in his State of the Union speech on the night of Feb 24.

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump’s first option with Tehran is always diplomacy but he is willing to use lethal force if necessary , his spokeswoman said on Feb 24 as his top diplomat prepares to brief top congressional leaders on Iran later in the day.

“President Trump’s first option is always diplomacy. But as he has shown... he is willing to use the lethal force of the United States military if necessary,” Ms Karoline Leavitt told reporters at the White House. “The President is always the final decision maker around here.”

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is scheduled to brief top congressional leaders known as the Gang of Eight at the White House later on Feb 24 , according to the US State Department.

Mr Rubio is expected to brief the lawmakers on Iran, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The United States has deployed a vast naval force near the Iranian coast ahead of possible strikes on the Islamic Republic. Mr Trump on Feb 19 said he was giving Tehran about 10 to 15 days to make a deal.