White House says Israel, Hamas hostage deal closer than before

GAZA/JERUSALEM - The United States believes that Israel and Hamas are getting closer to a deal that would secure the release of some hostages held in Gaza.

US President Joe Biden said on Nov 20 he believed an accord was near.

"We're closer now than we've been before," White House spokesman John Kirby said of a hostage agreement.

The Palestinian armed group Hamas took about 240 hostages during its Oct 7 attack on southern Israel that killed 1,200 people.

Ms Mirjana Spoljaric, president of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), met in Qatar on Nov 20 with Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh to "advance humanitarian issues" related to the conflict, the Geneva-based ICRC said in a statement. She also separately met Qatari authorities.

The organisation said it was not part of negotiations aimed at releasing the hostages. But as a neutral intermediary it was ready "to facilitate any future release that the parties agree to", it said.

Talk of an imminent hostage deal has been swirling for days.

Reuters reported last week that Qatari mediators had been seeking a deal for Hamas and Israel to exchange 50 hostages in return for a three-day ceasefire that would boost emergency aid shipments to Gaza civilians, citing an official briefed on the talks.

Israeli Ambassador to the United States Michael Herzog said on ABC’s “This Week” on Nov 19 that he hoped for an agreement “in the coming days”.