White House says Israel, Hamas hostage deal closer than before

GAZA/JERUSALEM - The United States believes that Israel and Hamas are getting closer to a deal that would secure the release of some hostages held in Gaza.
US President Joe Biden said on Nov 20 he believed an accord was near.
"We're closer now than we've been before," White House spokesman John Kirby said of a hostage agreement.
The Palestinian armed group Hamas took about 240 hostages during its Oct 7 attack on southern Israel that killed 1,200 people.
Ms Mirjana Spoljaric, president of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), met in Qatar on Nov 20 with Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh to "advance humanitarian issues" related to the conflict, the Geneva-based ICRC said in a statement. She also separately met Qatari authorities.
The organisation said it was not part of negotiations aimed at releasing the hostages. But as a neutral intermediary it was ready "to facilitate any future release that the parties agree to", it said.
Talk of an imminent hostage deal has been swirling for days.
Reuters reported last week that Qatari mediators had been seeking a deal for Hamas and Israel to exchange 50 hostages in return for a three-day ceasefire that would boost emergency aid shipments to Gaza civilians, citing an official briefed on the talks.
Israeli Ambassador to the United States Michael Herzog said on ABC’s “This Week” on Nov 19 that he hoped for an agreement “in the coming days”.
Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman al-Thani said the remaining sticking points were “very minor”.
The Washington Post on Nov 18 reported a deal had been agreed but the White House and Israel denied that.
The two sides have appeared close before.
"We really need to adhere to the mantra that nothing is agreed until everything is agreed," White House deputy national security adviser Jon Finer told NBC's "Meet the Press" programme on Nov 19.
"Sensitive negotiations like this can fall apart at the last minute," Mr Finer added.
Relatives of some of the people held by Hamas in Gaza urged far-right Israeli lawmakers on Nov 20 not to pursue proposed capital punishment for captured Palestinian militants. They said even talk of doing so might endanger the hostages.
Hamas's raid on Oct 7 prompted Israel to invade the Palestinian territory to target the group.
Since then, Gaza's Hamas-run government said at least 13,300 Palestinians have been killed by unrelenting Israeli bombardment.
The Israeli military’s deadly assault on Gaza City continued on Nov 20 even as talk of reaching a hostage deal grew louder.
Hamas said on its Telegram account on the same day that it had launched a barrage of missiles towards Tel Aviv. Witnesses also reported rockets being fired at central Israel.
Hospitals at risk
At the Indonesian Hospital, funded by Jakarta, Gaza's health ministry said on Monday that at least 12 Palestinians were killed and dozens wounded by firing into the complex encircled by Israeli tanks.
Health officials said 700 patients along with staff were under Israeli fire.
The Palestinian news agency WAFA said the facility in the north-east Gaza town of Beit Lahia had been hit by artillery rounds. Hospital staff denied there were any armed militants on the premises.
World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he was "appalled" by the attack that he too said had killed 12 people, including patients, citing unspecified reports.
The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) said troops had fired back at fighters in the hospital while taking "numerous measures to minimise harm" to non-combatants.
Like all other health facilities in the northern half of Gaza, the Indonesian Hospital has largely ceased operations but is still sheltering patients, staff and displaced residents.
About 30 prematurely born babies evacuated from Gaza's biggest hospital, Al-Shifa, were taken into Egypt for urgent treatment on Nov 20.
Israeli forces seized Al-Shifa last week to search for what they said was a tunnel network belonging to Hamas built underneath.
Hundreds of patients, medical staff and displaced people left Al-Shifa at the weekend, with doctors saying they were ejected by troops and Israel saying the departures were voluntary.
The United Nations says two-thirds of Gaza's 2.3 million people have been made homeless.
"We are witnessing a killing of civilians that is unparalleled and unprecedented in any conflict since I am Secretary-General," UN chief Antonio Guterres, who took office on January 1, 2017, told reporters.
Palestinian state
European Union (EU) foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Nov 20 that the establishment of a Palestinian state would be the best way of ensuring Israel’s security.
“I think that the best guarantee for Israel’s security is the creation of a Palestinian state,” Mr Borrell said in a written summary of an EU meeting of the bloc’s foreign ministers.
Mr Borrell has insisted Israel should not occupy Gaza after the current conflict ends and that control of the territory should be handed over to the Palestinian Authority.
In the short term, Mr Borrell said, after visiting a string of Arab states, there was a “sense of urgency” over the desperate humanitarian situation in Gaza.
“The UN Security Council resolution calling for immediate humanitarian pauses is a big step forward, but we must ensure its rapid implementation,” he said. REUTERS, AFP