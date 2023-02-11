White Helmets slam UN quake response in rebel areas of Syria

SARMADA, Syria - The White Helmets rescue group accused the United Nations on Friday of botching its response in rebel-held areas of northwestern Syria to this week’s devastating quake.

Leveraging years of experience gleaned during Syria’s more than decade-long civil war, the White Helmets have been spearheading rescue efforts in rebel areas with virtually no outside help.

“The UN has committed a crime against the Syrian people in the north-west,” the group’s chief, Mr Raed Saleh, told AFP, noting that UN agencies had not delivered any quake-specific relief to survivors since the disaster hit before dawn on Monday.

“The UN must apologise to the Syrian people.”

Mr Saleh said the White Helmets’ top priority was “shelter for tens of thousands of families who have lost their homes”, as well as heating, personal hygiene kits and access to clean water.

The rescuers have searched more than 300 heavily damaged buildings, with six to 12 more locations they have yet to sweep, he said.

Quake survivors have flocked to camps erected for people displaced by war from other parts of Syria. Many lost their homes or are too scared to return to damaged houses.

A UN aid convoy crossed into rebel-held Syria from Turkey on Friday, the second such delivery since the quake, a border official told AFP.

The 14-truck convoy carried non-food items such as “humanitarian kits, solar lamps, blankets and other assistance”, International Organisation for Migration (IOM) spokesman Paul Dillon told reporters in Geneva.

The aid “will be sufficient for about 1,100 families in the quake-hit areas in Idlib” province, he added.

On Thursday, a first convoy entered rebel-held areas carrying basic relief items for 5,000 people, the IOM said.