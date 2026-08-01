Where Trump, Israel and Hamas stand on Gaza roadmap

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FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump points his finger towards Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a press conference after meeting at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., December 29, 2025. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

July 31 - U.S. President Donald Trump has announced what he described as a breakthrough agreement to end the Gaza war, but major gaps remain over how any deal would be implemented.

The central dispute is over sequencing. Hamas says Israel must first meet commitments under the ceasefire agreement reached last year in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, while Israel says Hamas must first undergo what it calls genuine disarmament.

Previous diplomatic efforts have repeatedly collapsed over the issue, with each side insisting the other must take the first substantive step.

Here's the state of play:

TRUMP

* Says mediators have reached a deal for the complete disarmament of Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups

* Roadmap calls for implementation of the Sharm el-Sheikh ceasefire and an end to military operations

* Envisages weapons being stored under the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza – the Palestinian technocratic body set up to run the enclave – as Israel withdraws in phases and says they would not be handed over to Israel or any non-Palestinian party

ISRAEL

* Has not publicly backed the roadmap

* Says no withdrawal from the Yellow Line in Gaza before Hamas undergoes "genuine disarmament" and wants Hamas weapons to be taken out of Gaza

* Police Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, head of the far-right Jewish Power party, said on his Telegram channel that the draft agreement was unacceptable, and said Israel's policy of assassinating Hamas leaders must continue

HAMAS

* Says Israel must move first by ending attacks, withdrawing forces and increasing aid flows

* Would place weapons in NCAG storage only after Israel fulfils those commitments

* Avoids the term "disarmament" and says weapons would not be handed to Israel or non-Palestinian parties REUTERS