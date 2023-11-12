What does Hezbollah's arsenal look like?

BEIRUT - Lebanon’s Hezbollah has been trading daily cross-border fire with its sworn enemy Israel as war rages in Gaza, with the Iran-backed group deploying a large weapons arsenal amassed over decades.

AFP takes a look at the Shi’ite Muslim group’s firepower and how it has expanded since it fought a war with Israel in 2006.

Armed and dangerous

Hezbollah is the only Lebanese faction to have retained its weapons after the end of Lebanon’s 1975-1990 civil war, and is now considered to have a more powerful stockpile than the national army.

It is also the most powerful group in the “axis of resistance” – an alliance of Teheran-supported groups mainly in Iraq, Syria, Yemen and the Palestinian territories.

The 2006 Israel-Hezbollah war killed more than 1,200 people in Lebanon, mostly civilians, and 160 in Israel, largely soldiers.

Since then, “Hezbollah has robustly expanded the quantity and the quality of its arsenal,” said Ms Dina Arakji, of consultancy Control Risks.

“The group in 2006 reportedly had about 15,000 rockets, while estimates over the past couple of years suggest that this number has multiplied by almost 10 times,” she said.

The group has also gained significant combat experience after years of fighting on the side of President Bashar al-Assad in Syria’s civil war.

Skirmishes on the Lebanon-Israel border began on Oct 8, one day after Hamas attacks against Israel sparked war, but so far Hezbollah has largely limited itself to targeting sites near the Israeli border.

Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah has repeatedly said his group holds advanced weaponry capable of striking deep into Israeli territory.

Fighters and tunnels

In 2021, Mr Nasrallah claimed his group had some 100,000 “trained” and “armed” fighters.

But Ms Arakji said the number was “likely to be inflated”.

The group’s fighters include an elite force known as the Radwan unit, which “could be described as the group’s special forces”, Ms Arakji added.

Since the 2006 conflict ended, the Shi’ite Muslim group has not had a visible military presence on Lebanon’s southern border, which is patrolled by United Nations peacekeepers.

But Hezbollah has maintained large influence in Lebanon’s south, where it has built hideouts and tunnels.