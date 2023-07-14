‘We cannot work’: Why Gulf summer feels even hotter than usual

DUBAI - As much of the world swelters in record temperatures, spare a thought for Mr Issam Genedi, who ekes out a living washing cars in one of the planet’s hottest regions, the Gulf.

Pausing from his work at an outdoor carpark in Dubai, the Egyptian migrant says the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) furnace-like summer feels even hotter this year.

“This summer is a little more difficult than other years,” says Mr Genedi, who shines cars for about 25 dirhams (S$9) a time in temperatures that cross 40 deg C each day.

“Between noon and 3pm or 3.30pm, we simply cannot work.”

The oil-rich UAE – host of this year’s COP28 United Nations climate talks, where the world will try to sharpen its response to global warming – is no stranger to unbearable summers.

In the blistering summer months, those who can decamp to cooler climes, or stay cocooned inside air-conditioned homes, offices and shopping malls.

The streets are largely deserted, apart from labourers hired cheaply from abroad. Many manual workers have a compulsory rest period in the hottest hours of the day.

It’s a similar story all around the energy-rich desert region.

In Bahrain, an island nation off Saudi Arabia, July temperatures threaten to beat the record average monthly maximum temperature of 42.1 deg C set in 2017.

In 2017 and 2020, Bahrain recorded an average monthly temperature of 36.9 deg C in July.

Two weeks ago, more than 1.8 million Muslims battled through a days-long haj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia in temperatures up to 48 deg C, with thousands treated for heat stress.

And in Kuwait, which regularly records some of the world’s highest temperatures, experts warn the mercury could pass a formidable 50 deg C in the coming weeks.