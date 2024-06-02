'We are hated': Israelis feel isolation over Gaza war

JERUSALEM - A series of diplomatic setbacks, strong condemnation of a recent Gaza strike, and intense protests on Western campuses have left Israelis feeling their country is unfairly isolated.

Israelis expected unwavering support from their allies and the international community after Hamas’ Oct 7 attack.

But as Israel’s retaliatory offensive against Hamas in Gaza deepened, it seems to have lost the sympathy it initially received after the unprecedented attack.

This loss of support intensified following last week’s Israeli strike on a camp for displaced Palestinians in Rafah, which killed at least 45 people, according to Gazan officials. The military has denied targeting the camp.

The strike drew condemnations from Istanbul to Beijing and from Washington to Paris.

On social media platform Instagram, more than 47 million posts with the hashtag “All eyes on Rafah” have been recorded since the strike.

But Israelis remain defiant despite the growing isolation.

“I don’t think Israel should care what the world has to say... I support our military 100 per cent,” Mr Netanel Aronson, a 24-year-old Israeli-American, told AFP.

“I pray for them every day that they should be safe and come home.”

‘Tragedy for everyone’

At least 36,379 Palestinians, mostly civilians, have been killed in Gaza in Israeli bombardments and a ground offensive since Oct 7, according to the health ministry in Hamas-run territory.

Israel’s retaliatory campaign came after the Hamas attack resulted in the deaths of 1,189 people in Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

The militants also took 252 people as hostages, of whom 121 are still held in Gaza, including 37 the military says are dead.

“It is a tragedy for everyone,” said Nathalie, who declined to give her last name, referring also to the fate of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

“Since everybody is connected, we can see what’s happening. We feel that we are hated,” the 50-year-old said.