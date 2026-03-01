Straitstimes.com header logo

Waves of blasts heard over Dubai, Doha for second day, witnesses say

DUBAI, March 1 - Loud blasts were heard in Dubai and the Qatari capital Doha for the second day on Sunday, witnesses said, as Iran's retaliatory strikes on neighbouring Gulf states in response to U.S. and Israeli strikes on the Islamic Republic widened.

Iran had said it would target U.S. bases in the region but it has hit a range of other targets across Gulf cities.

Two people were injured in Dubai after shrapnel from drones fell over two houses when they were intercepted, a Dubai Media office statement said.

Dubai's international airport, its landmark Burj Al Arab hotel and posh man-made Palm Jumeirah Island all suffered damage.

Thick black plumes of smoke continued to rise from the Jebel Ali port area where one of the berths caught fire earlier on Sunday because of debris from an aerial interception of a missile.

Dubai is the biggest tourism and trade hub in the Middle East and its airport is one of the world's busiest travel hubs.

Qatar's interior ministry said on Sunday it was responding to a limited fire in an industrial zone after debris fell from an intercepted missile. REUTERS

