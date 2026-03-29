‘Violent assault’: Israeli forces slammed after CNN crew detained in occupied West Bank

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

CNN journalist Jeremy Diamond addresses the camera as his team is approached by Israeli soldiers.

JERUSALEM - An international media association on March 28 condemned what it described as a “violent assault” by Israeli soldiers who detained a CNN crew in the occupied West Bank this week.

A CNN team was reporting on the aftermath of an assault by Israeli settlers and the establishment of an illegal outpost near the Palestinian village of Tayasir on March 26 when its members were detained by Israeli soldiers, the Foreign Press Association (FPA) said.

“The soldiers aggressively targeted the crew and Palestinian civilians present, pointing their rifles at them,” the FPA said, even after the journalists identified themselves.

“The soldiers repeatedly tried to infringe the CNN crew’s right to film, ordering the crew to stop filming and threatening to confiscate the camera.

“Later, an IDF soldier approached CNN’s photojournalist from behind, placed him in a chokehold, slammed him to the ground, and damaged his camera,” said the association, which represents hundreds of journalists in Israel and Palestinian territories.

CNN confirmed the details in its own report on the incident, identifying the photojournalist as Cyril Theophilos.

“This was not a misunderstanding... It was a violent assault on clearly identified journalists and a direct attack on press freedom,” the FPA said.

“The use of force was excessive and dangerous. Pointing rifles at journalists and civilians, physically assaulting a cameraman, and detaining a crew are actions that cross every line.

“Such behaviour reflects a deeply alarming pattern of hostility toward the media and cannot be tolerated under any circumstances,” the FPA said, demanding an investigation into the incident.

The military said the incident will be probed.

“The soldiers’ conduct and statements in this incident do not represent the IDF, go against what is expected of IDF soldiers and will be investigated,” military spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Nadav Shoshani wrote on X.

“I apologised privately, and I will say it again – this shouldn’t have happened. Our job is to maintain law and order, among that is allowing for freedom of the press.”

The incident is the second such event involving CNN this month.

Days ago, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, a CNN producer was left with a fractured wrist following an “unprovoked assault” by Israeli police officers.

That incident happened when journalists were documenting worshippers praying outside the walls of the Old City in east Jerusalem.

Violence in the West Bank has continued unabated even after the October 2025 ceasefire in Gaza, and since the outbreak of the current war in the Middle East, there has been a fresh spate of deadly attacks by Israeli settlers.

An AFP journalist sits on the FPA board. AFP



