Video of Saudi Arabia’s first male robot goes viral for the wrong reason

A video of Saudi Arabia’s first male robot went viral after its launch at a tech conference in Riyadh in March – but for the wrong reason.

In the seven-second clip, the traditionally attired robot named Muhammad is standing behind a female reporter for Saudi-owned television network Al Arabiya making the presentation when it lifts its right hand slowly and seems to touch her lower back or buttock.

This causes the woman to turn around and look at the robot, briefly raising her left hand at it.

Some netizens slammed the “pervert” robot, with one commenting, “Coded to be a creep!”, while another said the robot “got me-too’d on demo day”.

However, there were others who defended the robot.

A user posted that the robot was “programmed in this way, she stood at the wrong spot”, bolstering the point with a video of Muhammad standing alone and lifting its left hand, like it did with its right one in the viral video.

Another user said the robot could be malfunctioning.