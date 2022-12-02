Victims of a forgotten war, Syrians build a new Aleppo next door

ALEPPO, Syria – Reem al-Najjar still remembers when her family would drive for less than two hours across the Turkish border to spend an afternoon shopping in Gaziantep, then bring a box of the finest baklava back home to Aleppo by the evening.

“As Syrians we just needed to show our ID, not even our passport,” recalled 34-year-old al-Najjar. “It was like an extension of our homeland.”

More than a decade has passed since then, and with it the upending of her life after President Bashar al-Assad laid siege to Syria’s cultural capital and economic dynamo during one of the deadliest episodes of the ongoing civil war.

Today, al-Najjar lives on the side of the border she would associate with weekend getaways as one of the 500,000 refugees in Gaziantep and the surrounding province.

But rather just than pining for a bygone era, over the years the displaced citizens have slowly been reshaping their new home to adapt it to their needs – and memories of Aleppo – despite simmering tension with some locals in what’s one of Turkey’s conservative strongholds.

The conflict next door has changed the face of Gaziantep. Renowned for its rich culture and cuisine, it’s one of Turkey’s oldest and most populous cities located in what was ancient Mesopotamia, a crossroads of histories and ethnicities where Turks, Kurds and Arabs coexisted.

While al-Najjar sips her herbal tea at Sakulta, a popular coffee shop in the city, it’s easy to distinguish Arabic chatter in the background, as well as spotting menus in both languages. “Here I feel at home,” said al-Najjar, a translator by trade who is now employed by the UN as an aid worker. “When I walk through these streets, I feel there’s nothing from back home I cannot encounter here.”

With about 100km between them, Gaziantep and Aleppo were part of the same region under the Ottoman Empire. The latest transformation has brought them back together, not least because of the Gaziantep municipality’s policy of integrating newcomers into urban areas rather than refugee camps.

Even before the Syrian war started in 2011 and almost 4 million people fled north to Turkey, Gaziantep was one of the fastest growing urban areas in the world, expanding from a population of 120,000 in the 1970s to over a million. Since then, it’s become a major humanitarian aid hub and a magnet for Aleppians that were able to find work.

“The high demand for unskilled labour attracted them to stay here,” said Mehmet Nuri Gultekin, professor of sociology at Gaziantep University, whose research focuses on urban integration of refugees. “But what made urban resilience easier for them is the fact that Gaziantep and Aleppo are twin cities and share a deep, common history and cultural features.”

Not everyone has welcomed that, of course, especially with Turkey’s recent economic malaise. Inflation is running above 80 per cent and there’s greater competition for housing.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was in Gaziantep on Nov 5 with promises of more investment before elections next year as some locals criticised him for allowing Syrians to resettle.