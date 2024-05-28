Vessel tilts off of Yemen's coast after attack by missiles, Ambrey says

DUBAI - A merchant vessel off the Yemeni coast took on water and tilted to one side after being targeted with three missiles, British security firm Ambrey said on Tuesday.

The vessel issued a distress call stating it had sustained damage to the cargo hold and was taking on water approximately 54 nautical miles southwest of Yemen's Hodeidah, Ambrey added.

"According to the distress call, the vessel was listing," it said.

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis have launched repeated drone and missile strikes in the Red Sea region since November, later expanding to the Indian Ocean in what they say is solidarity with Palestinians.