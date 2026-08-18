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Vessel struck by unknown projectile in Strait of Hormuz, crew casualty reported, UKMTO says

Aug 18 - The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said it received a report on Tuesday that a vessel was struck by an unknown projectile while transiting outbound in the Strait of Hormuz, causing engine room damage and a crew casualty.

The remaining crew were being assisted by the Omani Coast Guard, according to the report. No environmental impact was reported and authorities were investigating, UKMTO said.

Maritime security sources identified the vessel to Reuters as Liberia-flagged bulk carrier Minoan Dignity, saying it was struck by an unknown projectile while conducting an outbound transit of the strategic waterway.

The sources said the casualty was of the vessel's chief engineer.

The incident comes as shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remains severely disrupted, with vessel crossings still in the single digits, down from more than 130 a day before the war between the U.S. and Iran. REUTERS