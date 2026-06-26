Vessel hit by ‘unknown projectile’ in Hormuz Strait, says maritime agency

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Vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, on June 25.

DUBAI – A cargo ship was damaged after it was struck by an unknown projectile off the Omani coast in the Strait of Hormuz on June 25, a British maritime agency said, reporting no casualties.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) security agency reported that the incident occurred 7.5 nautical miles (14km) south-east of Dahit, in Oman’s Musandam exclave.

“A cargo vessel has been hit on the starboard side by an unknown projectile, causing damage to the bridge. Master has reported no casualties and no environmental impact,” UKMTO said.

British marine security firm Vanguard Tech identified that vessel as the Singapore-flagged container ship Ever Lovely.

The incident follows more than a week of relative calm in the Strait of Hormuz after Tehran and Washington lifted competing blockades as part of a memorandum of understanding to halt the Middle East war.

It also comes as Iran and Oman discuss the future administration of the strategic waterway as stated in the deal.

Iran has repeatedly insisted it will retain control over the vital conduit for oil and gas shipments, while imposing fees for transiting it – something the United States says it staunchly opposes.

Oman had said earlier this week that it was studying levying costs with Iran, but on June 25 its foreign minister said its plans “do not entail the imposition of any transit fees”.

It also announced a new temporary route through the Hormuz running close to its coast, with Iran’s Revolutionary Guards later insisting “the only authorised route” through the waterway was the one announced by Iran.

On June 12, a vessel was struck by an unknown projectile in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Oman, according to UKMTO. AFP