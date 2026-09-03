Vance: US probing airstrike that Iran says hit a wedding party

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People wait at a hospital lobby following an attack at a wedding near Sirik, a coastal area on the Strait of Hormuz, the Iranian Red Crescent reported, as the United States and Iran engaged in the most significant exchange of fire in weeks, in Sirik, Hormozgan province, Iran, September 2, 2026, in this screen grab taken from a handout video. WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, Sept 3 - U.S. Vice President JD Vance on Thursday said the United States is investigating an airstrike that Iran says struck a wedding party in Iran.

"We're investigating it because obviously we care. We want to know," Vance told reporters during a White House press briefing.

"If we do make mistakes, again, this is a big difference between us and Iran, when our military makes mistakes, they learn from them to try to get better from them," Vance added.

Iranian officials say four people died and nearly 70 were wounded by a strike that hit a home during a wedding. Iranian state TV reported on Thursday that a fifth person, a 22-year-old woman, had since died in hospital.

The U.S. military has said it was aware of the Iranian reports but that it "never targets civilians". REUTERS