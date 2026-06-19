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Vance says 60-day period in Iran deal begins Thursday

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U.S. Vice President JD Vance speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 18, 2026. REUTERS/Eric Lee

US Vice President JD Vance said the Strait of Hormuz should be free of tolls after the period.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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WASHINGTON - US Vice President JD Vance said the 60-day window laid out in a memorandum of understanding approved by President Donald Trump and Iranian leaders begins on June 18.

"I would say the 60-day period officially started today," Vance told reporters at a White House briefing.

Asked what happens after the 60-day period in terms of governance of the Strait of Hormuz, Vance repeated the US view that the major supply route for oil and gas shipments should be free of tolls. Iran effectively closed the waterway during the war.

"The final negotiations can set the terms of what comes afterwards," Vance said.

The interim pact signed by President Donald Trump and Iranian leaders kicked the hardest issues down the road to the next phase of negotiations, with no guarantee they will ever be resolved.

Most analysts are skeptical the two sides can forge a final settlement within the 60-day window laid out in the memorandum of understanding. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.