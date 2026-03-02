USS Lincoln aircraft carrier ‘not hit’ in Iranian missile attack, says Pentagon, refuting Iran claims

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The USS Lincoln is one of two aircraft carriers deployed to the region in recent weeks and the only one relatively close to Iranian shores.

WASHINGTON - The Pentagon on March 1 denied Iran’s claim to have struck the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln with ballistic missiles in the Gulf.

“The Lincoln was not hit. The missiles launched didn’t even come close,” US Central Command said on X.



Iran’s Revolutionary Guards had earlier on March 1 said that they had attacked the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the Gulf after US and Israeli strikes killed the country’s supreme leader.

“The US aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln was struck by four ballistic missiles,” the Guards said in a statement carried by local media, warning that the “the land and sea will increasingly become the graveyard of the terrorist aggressors”.



