Straitstimes.com header logo

USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier leaves Middle East

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier is currently in the US European Command area of responsibility.

The USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier is currently in the US European Command area of responsibility.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Google Preferred Source badge

WASHINGTON - The USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier has left the Middle East after taking part in operations against Iran, a US official said on May 1, leaving two massive American warships in the region.

The Ford is currently in the US European Command area of responsibility, according to the official, who put the number of remaining US Navy ships in the Middle East at 20, including the USS Abraham Lincoln and USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carriers.

The Ford has been at sea for more than 10 months – a deployment that has already seen it take part in US operations in the Caribbean, where Washington’s forces have carried out strikes on alleged drug-smuggling boats, interdicted sanctioned tankers and seized Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro.

A fire broke out in a laundry room aboard the carrier on March 12, injuring two sailors and causing major damage to some 100 beds, according to the US military.

The carrier has also reportedly suffered significant problems with its toilet system while at sea, with US media reporting clogs and long lines for restrooms on the ship.

The United States and Iran are currently in an open-ended ceasefire, but the conflict remains unresolved, with Tehran blocking the vital Strait of Hormuz waterway and Washington’s forces blockading Iranian ports. AFP

More on this topic
US aircraft carrier that left Mid-East over fire has other issues
Iran war has drained US supplies of critical, costly weapons
See more on

Iran war

US military

United States

Iran

Wars and conflicts

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.