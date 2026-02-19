Straitstimes.com header logo

Some US troops departing Syria, official says

FILE PHOTO: A U.S. military vehicle moves on a road on the day of a meeting between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) leaders and U.S. military leaders, in Deir Hafer, Syria. January 16, 2026. REUTERS/Orhan Qereman/ File Photo

Feb 18 - Some U.S. troops are leaving Syria as part of a "deliberate and conditions-based transition," a senior U.S. official said on Wednesday.

The Wall Street Journal reported the U.S. was withdrawing all of its roughly 1,000 troops from Syria.

"U.S. forces remain poised to respond to any ISIS threats that arise in the region as we support partner-led efforts to prevent the terrorist network’s resurgence," the senior administration official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said.

"However U.S. presence at scale is no longer required in Syria given the Syrian government’s willingness to take primary responsibility for combating the terrorist threat within its borders," the official added.

Last week, the U.S. military said it completed a withdrawal from a strategic base in Syria, handing it over to Syrian forces, in the latest sign of strengthening U.S.-Syrian ties that could enable an even larger American drawdown. REUTERS

