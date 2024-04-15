US will not take part in any Israeli retaliatory action against Iran

JERUSALEM/DUBAI/WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden warned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the US will not take part in a counter-offensive against Iran, an option that Mr Netanyahu’s war Cabinet favours after a mass drone and missile attack on Israeli territory, according to officials.

The threat of open warfare erupting between the arch Middle East foes and dragging in the US has put the region on edge, triggering calls for restraint from global powers and Arab nations to avoid further escalation.

The US will continue to help Israel defend itself but does not want war, Mr John Kirby, the White House’s top national security spokesman, told ABC’s This Week programme on April 14.

Jordan’s King Abdullah told Mr Biden in a phone call on April 14 that any further escalation from Israel would widen the conflict in the region, Jordanian state media reported.

Israeli officials said Mr Netanyahu’s five-member war Cabinet favoured retaliation in a meeting on April 14, though the panel is divided over the timing and scale of any such response.

Iran launched the attack over a suspected Israeli strike on its embassy compound in Syria on April 1 that killed top Revolutionary Guards commanders and followed months of clashes between Israel and Iran’s regional allies, triggered by the war in Gaza.

However, the attack by more than 300 missiles and drones, mostly launched from inside Iran, caused only modest damage in Israel as most were shot down by Israel’s Iron Dome defence system and with help from the US, Britain, France and Jordan.

An Air Force base in southern Israel was hit but continued to operate as normal and a seven-year-old child was seriously hurt by shrapnel. There were no other reports of serious damage.

Two senior Israeli ministers signalled on April 14 that retaliation by Israel was not imminent and that it would not act alone.

“We will build a regional coalition and exact the price from Iran in the fashion and timing that is right for us,” centrist minister Benny Gantz said, ahead of a war Cabinet meeting.

Defence Minister Yoav Gallant also said Israel had an opportunity to form a strategic alliance “against this grave threat by Iran which is threatening to mount nuclear explosives on these missiles, which could be an extremely grave threat,” he said. Iran denies seeking nuclear weapons.

Mr Gantz and Mr Gallant are Israeli war Cabinet members with decision-making powers.

In the meantime, Israel remained on high alert with emergency measures expected to remain in place until late on April 15, including a ban on school activities and caps on large gatherings.

“Over the last few hours, we approved operational plans for both offensive and defensive action,” Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a televised statement.