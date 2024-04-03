US was not alerted about strike on Iran's Damascus mission - US officials

Updated
Apr 03, 2024, 01:47 AM
Published
Apr 03, 2024, 01:47 AM

WASHINGTON - The United States did not have advance knowledge of what Iran says was an Israeli air strike on its embassy compound in Damascus that killed two of its generals and five military advisers, according to two U.S. officials.

One official said on Tuesday that shortly before Monday's attack, Israel told the United States that it would be operating in Syria, but used vague language that did not identify a target.

The second official said late Monday that Israel "does not pre-notify us of these strikes."

Both officials requested anonymity to discuss the matter.

Iran on Tuesday said it would retaliate against Israel for the strike that destroyed the consular section of its embassy in the Syrian capital.

Israel has not claimed responsibility for the attack, which killed seven members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, an elite paramilitary and espionage organization. REUTERS

