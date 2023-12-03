US Vice President Harris urges Israel to do more to protect Palestinian civilians

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris delivers a statement about abortion rights to members of the news media at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 8, 2023. REUTERS/Leah MilliS/File Photo
Updated
35 sec ago
Published
37 sec ago

DUBAI - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday reiterated Israel's right to defend itself against Hamas, but said international and humanitarian law must be respected, noting that too many Palestinians have been killed.

"Frankly, the scale of civilian suffering, and the images and videos coming from Gaza are devastating," Harris told reporters. "So we all want this conflict to end as soon as possible, and to ensure Israel's security and ensure security for the Palestinian people. We must accelerate efforts to build an enduring peace." REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top