US burns through 850 Tomahawk missiles in Iran, alarming Pentagon officials, WaPo reports

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The USS Thomas Hudner firing a Tomahawk missile as part of Operation Epic Fury, during the US-Israel war on Iran, on March 21.

WASHINGTON - The US military has fired over 850 Tomahawk cruise missiles in four weeks of war with Iran, burning through the precision weapons at a rate that has alarmed some Pentagon officials and prompted internal discussions about how to make more available, the Washington Post reported on March 27, citing people familiar with the matter.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

“The US military has more than enough munitions, ammo, and weapons stockpiles to achieve the goals of Operation Epic Fury laid out by President Trump - and beyond,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said, in a statement to Reuters.

“Nevertheless, President Trump has always been intensely focused on (strengthening) our Armed Forces and he will continue to call on defense contractors to more speedily build American-made weapons, which are the best in the world,” Ms Leavitt’s statement said.

The US Department of Defence did not respond to Reuters requests for comment. REUTERS