US unwilling to be sucked into quicksand of the Middle East

Global Affairs Correspondent
  • Published
    2 hours ago
United States President Joe Biden has told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he wants a ceasefire in the fighting between Israel and Hamas, the Palestinian organisation in Gaza.

But although diplomatic sources in Washington claim that the US is engaged in behind-the-scenes diplomacy, Mr Biden appears determined to limit American involvement in the Middle East, a region he considers to be low down the list of his security priorities.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 19, 2021, with the headline 'US unwilling to be sucked into quicksand of the Middle East'. Subscribe
