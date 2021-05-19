For Subscribers
News analysis
US unwilling to be sucked into quicksand of the Middle East
United States President Joe Biden has told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he wants a ceasefire in the fighting between Israel and Hamas, the Palestinian organisation in Gaza.
But although diplomatic sources in Washington claim that the US is engaged in behind-the-scenes diplomacy, Mr Biden appears determined to limit American involvement in the Middle East, a region he considers to be low down the list of his security priorities.