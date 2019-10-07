US troops in northern Syria will no longer be near Turkish border

WASHINGTON (AFP) - US troops in northern Syria will no longer be near the border with Turkey, nor will they support Ankara's "long-planned operation" into the country, the White House said on Sunday (Oct 6).

"Turkey will soon be moving forward with its long-planned operation into Northern Syria. The United States Armed Forces will not support or be involved in the operation, and United States forces, having defeated the ISIS territorial 'Caliphate,' will no longer be in the immediate area," the White House said following US President Donald Trump's phone call with his counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey.