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US troop deaths during Iran war exceed Pentagon count by at least four

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The Washington Post reported that there had been at least 22 military fatalities, four more than were listed in the data available on the Pentagon’s public database.

The Washington Post reported that there had been at least 22 military fatalities, four more than were listed in the data available on the Pentagon’s public database.

PHOTO: REUTERS

WASHINGTON – More US troops have died during the US-Israeli war with Iran than the Pentagon has publicly disclosed, the Washington Post reported on Sept 18.

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth denied the report.

The Post, citing five unidentified officials, reported that there had been at least 22 military fatalities, four more than were listed in the data available on the Pentagon’s public database.

The newspaper also reported, citing another unidentified official, that not all of the undisclosed deaths were directly tied to the months-long conflict but involved US personnel who were in the Middle East amid ongoing hostilities.

Hegseth, in a post on social media platform X, called the report “a complete LIE”.

The Post did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In its story, the newspaper said the Pentagon had declined to address its questions about the discrepancy in casualty accounting. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.