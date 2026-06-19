US Treasury imposes sanctions on Lebanese officials, others for aiding Hezbollah

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A banner with an image of late Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah hangs from a destroyed building in Jibchit, Nabatieh district, Lebanon, June 16, 2026, following a deal between the United States and Iran. REUTERS/Stringer

WASHINGTON, June 18 - The U.S. government on Thursday announced sanctions against Lebanese officials it said were aligned with Hezbollah and members of the previously sanctioned Alaa Hassan Hamieh business network, for obstructing Lebanon's peace process and delaying the disarmament of Hezbollah.

The U.S. Treasury Department said its Office of Foreign Assets Control was also designating individuals in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Oman who it said were raising funds and operating front companies to generate revenue for Hezbollah, an Iran-backed militant group.

Hezbollah, a Shi'ite Muslim group designated a terrorist organization by Washington, has been armed and financed by Tehran since it was founded by the Revolutionary Guards in 1982.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he had spoken to Syria's leader about combating Hezbollah in Lebanon amid concerns the group will benefit from cash infusions from Iran after a U.S.-Iranian interim memorandum of understanding was signed on Wednesday in a move toward ending the war on Iran.

The deal is expected to halt hostilities across all fronts, including Lebanon, where Hezbollah fired at Israel in solidarity with Tehran on March 2, igniting an Israeli offensive that has killed thousands and led Israel to invade southern Lebanon.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Hezbollah must disarm in order for Lebanon to achieve a secure future.

"Treasury will continue to target Hezbollah's financial networks and hold accountable those who enable the group to undermine the Lebanese state and threaten prospects for lasting peace,” he said in a statement.

Among people and entities hit with sanctions were:

• Sleiman Antoine Frangie, leader of the Lebanese Marada Movement, who Treasury said had accepted financial support from Hezbollah in exchange for helping the group target the parliamentary seats of reformist and independent members of parliament in Lebanese parliamentary elections.

• Mahmoud Qamati, deputy head of Hezbollah’s political council, who Treasury said coordinated cash smuggling from Iran for Hezbollah.

• Globe SARL, the technical arm of a Hezbollah-linked Syria-based company Al-‘Ahd Company for Trade and Investment, for its links to the sanctioned Alaa Hamieh business network.

• Al-Shafa Administrative Services Ltd and its CEO Wael Constanteen, for links to Alaa Hamieh. REUTERS