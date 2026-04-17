US to recover uranium from Iran at a ‘leisurely pace’, Trump tells Reuters

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

US President Donald Trump speaking to reporters outside the White House on April 16.

DeeperDive is a beta AI feature. Refer to full articles for the facts.

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump told Reuters on April 17 that the US will work with Iran to recover its enriched uranium and bring it back to the United States.

“We’re going to get it together. We’re going to go in with Iran, at a nice leisurely pace, and go down and start excavating with big machinery... We’ll bring it back to the United States,” Mr Trump said during a phone interview.

He referred to “nuclear dust” and added that it would be retrieved “very soon.”

Mr Trump’s mention of “nuclear dust” is a reference to what he believes remains after the United States and Israel bombed Iran’s nuclear installations in June in 2025.

Iran is believed to possess more than 400kg of uranium enriched up to 60 per cent purity. The issue of Iran’s nuclear programme has been one of the thorniest issues in US-Iran negotiations.

Mr Trump has said a primary reason for the war was to prevent Iran from getting a nuclear weapon. Iran says its enrichment of uranium – a process that produces fuel for power plants and nuclear warheads depending on its duration – is strictly for peaceful civilian use.

Mr Trump, clearly excited at the prospect of a deal to end the war, said the US will maintain its naval blockade against Iran until an agreement is finalised.

“I think the deal will go very quickly. We’re getting along very well with Iran,” he said.

Mr Trump said more talks will be needed to reach a deal and that these would take place “probably over the weekend.” He added that he “might” go to Islamabad once a deal is made.

“I haven’t made that determination,” he said.

Mr Trump also said the US was working with Iran to remove mines from the strait.

Responding to a report that the US was considering a US$20 billion cash for uranium deal, Mr Trump said: “It’s totally false. No money is changing hands.” REUTERS