Straitstimes.com header logo

US, Syrian forces wounded in attack on patrol in central Syria

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Syrians celebrate the anniversary of the December 2024 ouster of longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad.

Syrians celebrating the anniversary of the 2024 ouster of longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad in the Syrian city of Hama on Dec 5, 2025.

PHOTO: AFP

Follow topic:

DAMASCUS – As many as four US service members were injured, including some critically, when an unidentified attacker opened fire on their patrol in the central Syrian town of Palmyra on Saturday, a US official told Reuters.

Syrian state news agency SANA quoted a security source as saying that two Syrian service personnel were injured and the assailant was killed, without providing further details.

The number of wounded and the severity of their injuries could change as more information came in, said the US official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Earlier, two local Syrian officials told Reuters that a convoy of Syrian military forces and US forces from the American-led coalition fighting Islamic State came under fire.

The US has troops stationed in northeastern Syria as part of a decade-long effort to help a Kurdish-led force there.

The source told SANA US helicopters evacuated the injured to a US base in Syria’s Al-Tanf region near the Iraqi border. REUTERS

More on this topic
Syria marks one year after toppling of Assad
Syrian refugee returns set to slow as donor support fades
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.