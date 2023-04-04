US strike killed senior ISIS leader who planned Europe attacks, says military

BEIRUT - The United States military said on Tuesday that it had carried out a strike in Syria killing a senior Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) group official responsible for planning attacks in Europe.

The strike in north-western Syria on Monday killed senior ISIS leader Khalid Aydd Ahmad al-Jabouri, the US Central Command (Centcom) said.

It said he was “responsible for planning (ISIS) attacks into Europe”. The statement did not specify the location of the strike and added that “no civilians were killed or injured”.

“Though degraded”, the militant group, which was ousted from its last territory in Syria in 2019, “remains able to conduct operations within the region with a desire to strike beyond the Middle East,” said Centcom chief Michael Kurilla.

Jabouri also “developed the leadership structure for ISIS”, and his death will “temporarily disrupt the organisation’s ability to plot external attacks”, Centcom said.

ISIS has claimed a number of deadly attacks in Europe in recent years, including a November 2015 attack in Paris and its suburbs that killed 130 people and another in the French city of Nice in July 2016 that killed 86 people.

The same year, three suicide attacks in Belgium killed more than 30 people. In August 2017, attacks claimed by ISIS in Barcelona and elsewhere in Spain killed 16 people.

Drone strike

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitor of the more than decade-old conflict in Syria, said Jabouri was killed in a US drone strike in the Idlib region in the north-west, an area run by Islamists.

It said he was killed while speaking on the telephone as he walked in the open near where he was staying.

The observatory said that Jabouri, who was posing as a Syrian, had sought refuge in the area some 10 days ago.

The Centcom chief said that ISIS, despite no longer controlling any territory in either Syria or Iraq, “continues to represent a threat to the region and beyond”.

“Centcom remains committed to the enduring defeat” of ISIS, General Kurilla said.

Some 900 US troops remain in Syria, most in the Kurdish-administered north-east, as part of a US-led coalition battling remnants of ISIS, who remain active in both Syria and neighbouring Iraq, operating out of hideouts in desert and mountain areas.

In October 2019, Washington announced it had killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in an operation in north-western Syria.

His two successors have also been killed: the first during a US operation in north-western Syria, and the second in an operation by former Syrian rebels in the country’s south.