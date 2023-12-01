News Analysis

US steps up pressure on Israel after PM Netanyahu ignores most of its political demands

Jonathan Eyal
Global Affairs Correspondent
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (right) meeting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Jerusalem on Nov 30. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
30 min ago
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

LONDON - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken returned to the Middle East – his third visit since the Israel-Hamas war began in October – in a renewed effort to restrain Israel’s military battling against Hamas fighters in Gaza.

Before the end of the ceasefire, Mr Blinken had urged the Israeli authorities to adopt a civilian “protection plan” that halts the forceful displacement of Palestinians in Gaza and prevents any attacks on “life-critical infrastructure” such as hospitals, water treatment plants and power stations.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top