US steps up pressure on Israel after PM Netanyahu ignores most of its political demands

LONDON - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken returned to the Middle East – his third visit since the Israel-Hamas war began in October – in a renewed effort to restrain Israel’s military battling against Hamas fighters in Gaza.

Before the end of the ceasefire, Mr Blinken had urged the Israeli authorities to adopt a civilian “protection plan” that halts the forceful displacement of Palestinians in Gaza and prevents any attacks on “life-critical infrastructure” such as hospitals, water treatment plants and power stations.