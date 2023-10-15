U.S. State Dept aware of 29 citizens dead and 15 missing - spokesperson

Smoke is seen behind Ashkelon near Israel's border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, October 13, 2023. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
RIYADH - Twenty-nine citizens of the United States have perished in Hamas attacks in Israel, a U.S. State Department spokesperson confirmed on Saturday.

Previously 27 had been confirmed dead amid the violence.

The spokesperson said that the U.S. was aware of 15 citizens and one lawful permanent resident who were unaccounted for, and was "working around the clock" to determine their whereabouts.

The U.S. was working with the Israeli government on every aspect of the hostage crisis, including sharing intelligence, the spokesperson said. REUTERS

