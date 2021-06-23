Iran alleges state-linked news websites were seized by US

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - Iran alleges that the US State Department seized the websites of some of the country's major news networks, hours after a message on several state-run Iranian news websites claimed they were, "Seized by the United States Government," the Islamic Republic of Iran News Network said in a statement on its website.

The statement alleges the move was part of a larger-scale crackdown of the US government on news websites linked to what Iran calls the "Axis of Resistance", which includes Syria, Hezbollah, some Iraqi militias and Hamas.

The web domains, the English-language news network Press TV as well as Arabic-language channels, Al-Alam News and Al-Kawthar TV appear to have been affected according to the report.

The US State Department directed questions to the Department of Justice, where officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.