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US seeks free Strait of Hormuz access from Iran, as talks focus on vital waterway

Vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, on July 9.

DUBAI/WASHINGTON - Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and his Omani counterpart on July 11 discussed arrangements for the safe passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, as Washington seeks a public pledge of free, secure transit.

US President Donald Trump said on July 10 the US and Iran had agreed to continue talks despite an escalation of hostilities this week, while also declaring an end to the ceasefire between the two countries.

No attacks were reported on July 10 or 11, however.

A senior Iranian source told Reuters that Iran, the US, Qatar and Pakistan had agreed to negotiate in a call that mediators were trying to arrange for July 11 while Araqchi is in Oman.

It was not immediately clear whether the efforts were successful, but Araqchi and Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi “exchanged views on appropriate mechanisms for the safe passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz,” in accordance with the ceasefire deal, according to a statement from the Iranian foreign minister.

Oman’s state news agency later said that Omani and Iranian negotiators would continue talks “at the technical and political levels”.

Oman is helping to mediate an end to a war that has destabilised the Gulf and raised prices around the world since the US and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran on Feb 28.

About a fifth of the world’s oil supply transited through the Strait of Hormuz before the war, and Iran’s effective blockade of the waterway has caused energy prices to surge, fuelling global inflation.

The United States is demanding that Iran publicly state it will stop attacks on ships in the strait – and that all lanes will be open with no tolls through the waterway, senior US officials told reporters on July 11.

CNN reported on July 11 that Oman made a draft proposal for the strait, including free navigation through its southern corridor in Omani territorial waters.

The plan called for vessels transiting the northern corridor through Iranian territorial waters to obtain prior approval from Iran, although no tolls would be imposed, CNN said.

The White House and State Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the CNN report.

Qatari mediators held talks in Tehran on July 10

Three Qatari and Saudi commercial tankers came under fire earlier in the week, prompting the US to hit Iranian sites, and Iran to respond with strikes on US military sites in Gulf states.

Araqchi accused the US of violating the ceasefire agreement; the US revoked the licence authorising the sale of Iranian crude on July 7 after the vessels were hit.

“There can only be mutual compliance,” Araqchi wrote on X.

While Iran has not claimed responsibility for the ship attacks, analysts say Tehran uses such actions to gain leverage in negotiations.

The senior US officials told reporters on July 10 that Iran had informed US officials that recent attacks on shipping in the strait were from an “errant part of their system”, comments that appeared to be aimed at calming tensions.

The flare-up cast further doubt over the future of an interim agreement aimed at ending the conflict and pushed oil prices higher, a politically sensitive issue for Trump ahead of November congressional elections.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has asked us to continue ‘talks.’ We have agreed to do so, but the United States has stated to them, in no uncertain terms, that the Cease Fire is OVER!” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform on July 10.

Iran threatens to avenge supreme leader’s killing

A written statement from Iran’s new supreme leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, on July 11 threatened vengeance for the death of his predecessor and father, who was killed on Feb 28.

Released to mark funeral ceremonies for former leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on July 9, which the new leader did not attend, it said the vengeance would take place whatever happened to Iran.

“We pledge to avenge the blood of the martyred leader and all the martyrs,” the message said.

Trump had posted on July 10 that he had ordered the US military to be prepared to launch thousands of missiles against Iran if Tehran attempted to assassinate him.

The Wall Street Journal and other US media reported this week that Israel had shared intelligence with Washington that Iran had recently devised a plan to assassinate Trump.

At the funeral ceremonies on July 9, a huge crowd of mourners packed a courtyard, some bearing banners reading, “We Will Kill Trump.” REUTERS