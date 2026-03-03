US says it would not deliberately target school, after Iran reports over 160 killed in strike

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The strike on a girls school is the deadliest incident since US and Israel attacked Iran on Feb 28.

WASHINGTON - US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said US forces “would not deliberately target a school” after Iranian state media reported over 160 were killed in a strike on a girls’ school on the first day of the US and Israeli attacks on Iran.

The reported strike took place on a girls’ elementary school in the town of Minab in southern Iran on Feb 28, marking the deadliest incident in the US and Israel’s war against Iran.

The incident has been condemned by the UN culture and education agency UNESCO and Nobel Peace Prize-winning education activist Malala Yousafzai. Deliberately attacking an educational institution or hospital or any other civilian structure is a war crime under international humanitarian law.

“The Department of War would be investigating that if that was our strike, and I would refer your question to them,” Mr Rubio told reporters on March 2 when asked about the incident. “The United States would not deliberately target a school.”

The Pentagon and the US Central Command did not respond to a request for comment. Over the weekend, the US Central Command told media outlets it was “looking into” reports of “civilian harm resulting from ongoing military operations”.

Ms Rosemary DiCarlo, the UN under-secretary-general for peacebuilding, said on March 2 she was aware of reports from Iran on the deaths from the reported strike and noted that US officials have said they were looking into the reports.

“It will be very tragic, but I can’t speak to the details behind it because I just don’t have it. It will be a tragic outcome if it’s happened. I don't have the details as to what led to it but what is clear is that the United States will not deliberately target a school,” Mr Rubio said.

Israel’s ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, was also asked about the strike that Iranian state media blamed on Israel and the US. Mr Danon said he had seen different reports, including that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps targeted the school.

Reuters could not independently confirm the reports.

The US and Israeli air war against Iran began with their attacks against Tehran on Feb 28 and has since widened with Iranian retaliation.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed over the weekend. US President Donald Trump has said the operation could continue for some weeks. REUTERS