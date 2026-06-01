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US says it struck Iranian drone command sites at the weekend

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The two countries had traded strikes last week as well after the US military carried out strikes targeting an Iranian drone operation near the Strait of Hormuz.

The two countries had traded strikes last week as well after the US military carried out strikes targeting an Iranian drone operation near the Strait of Hormuz.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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WASHINGTON - The US said on May 31 it conducted “self-defence strikes” on Iranian radar and drone control sites in Iran’s Goruk and Qeshm Island at the weekend in what it said was a response to “aggressive” actions from Tehran.

The US Central Command said in a post on X that Iran had shot down a US MQ-1 drone that was operating over international waters.

CENTCOM said US fighter aircraft responded by eliminating Iranian air defences, a ground control station, and two one-way attack drones.

It added that no US military personnel were harmed.

The two countries had traded strikes last week as well with Iran targeting a US air base after the US military carried out what a Washington official said were strikes targeting an Iranian drone operation near the Strait of Hormuz. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.