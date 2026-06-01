US says it struck Iranian drone command sites at the weekend
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WASHINGTON - The US said on May 31 it conducted “self-defence strikes” on Iranian radar and drone control sites in Iran’s Goruk and Qeshm Island at the weekend in what it said was a response to “aggressive” actions from Tehran.
The US Central Command said in a post on X that Iran had shot down a US MQ-1 drone that was operating over international waters.
CENTCOM said US fighter aircraft responded by eliminating Iranian air defences, a ground control station, and two one-way attack drones.
It added that no US military personnel were harmed.
The two countries had traded strikes last week as well with Iran targeting a US air base after the US military carried out what a Washington official said were strikes targeting an Iranian drone operation near the Strait of Hormuz. REUTERS