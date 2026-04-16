US says 10 vessels turned back in 48 hours of Iran port blockade

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An Iranian-flagged cargo vessel that tried to evade the US blockade on the Strait of Hormuz, before being successfully redirected back to Iran by the US military, according to the US Central Command.

Summarise

WASHINGTON - The US military said on April 15 it successfully turned back 10 vessels that tried to sail out of Iranian ports during the first 48 hours of a naval blockade against the Islamic republic.

“Ten vessels have now been turned around and ZERO ships have broken through since the start of the US blockade on Monday,” US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a post on X.

CENTCOM had earlier put the number of ships turned back at nine, but added a 10th that it said was “redirected” back to Iran by a US guided missile destroyer.

While CENTCOM said no vessels have made it through the blockade, maritime tracking data appeared to contradict that assertion.

Tracking data from April 14 indicated at least three ships sailing from Iranian ports crossed the Strait of Hormuz, though some vessels taking the route later turned back.

The three ships were among at least seven Iran-linked vessels that passed through the strait after Washington’s blockade came into effect at 1400 GMT on April 13, according to maritime data provider Kpler.

Tehran’s forces effectively closed the strait after the start of the US-Israeli air campaign against the Islamic republic on Feb 28, and the US on April 12 announced its blockade of Iranian ports after peace talks failed. AFP