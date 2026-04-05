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The airman was the second member of a two-person crew of an F-15 that Iran said on April 3 had been brought down by its air defences.

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– US forces staged an audacious rescue of an airman behind enemy lines after Iran downed his fighter jet, said officials on April 5, resolving a crisis for President Donald Trump as he weighs escalating the war, now in its sixth week.

The airman rescued by special operations forces, who Mr Trump said was a colonel, was a weapons-systems officer on the downed F-15, a US official told Reuters.

“Over the past several hours, the United States military pulled off one of the most daring search and rescue operations in US history,” Mr Trump said in a statement, adding that the airman was injured, but “he will be just fine”.

The officer was the second of two crew members on the warplane that Iran said on April 3 had been brought down by its air defences.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said several aircraft were destroyed during the US rescue mission, Tasnim news agency reported.

Reuters reported on April 3 that the first member of the crew had been retrieved, triggering a high-profile search by both Iran and the US for the remaining airman.

Iranian officials had urged citizens to help find him, hoping to gain leverage against Washington in the war Mr Trump and Israel launched on Feb 28.

Mr Trump has threatened to escalate the conflict in the coming days with attacks on Iran’s energy infrastructure.

Had Iran captured the airman, the ensuing hostage crisis could have shifted the American public’s perception of a conflict that opinion polls show has already struggled to win popular support.

Mr Trump said the airman was rescued “in the treacherous mountains of Iran” in what he said was the first time in military memory that two US pilots had been rescued, separately, deep in enemy territory.

The official told Reuters that as the weapons-systems officer was moved from near a mountain to a transport aircraft parked within Iran, US forces had to destroy at least one of the aircraft because it had malfunctioned.

The rescue effort, which involved dozens of military aircraft, encountered fierce resistance from Iran.

Reuters reported on April 3 that two Black Hawk helicopters involved in the search were hit by Iranian fire but made it out of Iranian airspace.

In a separate incident, a pilot ejected from an A-10 Warthog fighter aircraft after it was hit over Kuwait and crashed, the officials said, though the extent of the crew’s injuries was unclear.

Still, Mr Trump was triumphant.

“The fact that we were able to pull off both of these operations, without a single American killed, or even wounded, just proves once again, that we have achieved overwhelming air dominance and superiority over the Iranian skies,” he said in his statement.

US air crews are trained in what to do if they go down behind enemy lines, measures known as survival, evasion, resistance and escape, or SERE, but few are fluent in Persian and face a challenge staying undetected while seeking rescue.

The conflict has killed 13 US military service members, with more than 300 wounded, the US Central Command says.

No US troops have been taken prisoner by Iran.

While Mr Trump has repeatedly sought to portray the Iranian military as being in tatters, it has repeatedly been able to hit US aircraft.

Reuters first reported on US intelligence showing that Iran retains large amounts of missile and drone capability.

Until just over a week ago, the US could only determine with certainty that it had destroyed about one-third of Iran’s missile arsenal.

The status of about another third was less clear, but bombings probably damaged, destroyed or buried those missiles in underground tunnels and bunkers, Reuters sources said.

The US and Israeli war on Iran has spread across the Middle East, killing thousands and hitting the global economy with soaring energy prices that are fuelling fears of inflation. REUTERS