US snatches airman from Iran as Trump, Israel ratchet up pressure

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A still image purporting to show US aircraft destroyed during the US mission to find a stranded airman in Iran, the Revolutionary Guards said, according to Iranian media.

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- US special forces rescued a downed airman in Iran in a complex operation that averted a potential crisis for President Donald Trump, as the war entered its sixth week with little sign of progress in diplomatic efforts for a resolution.

Mr Trump announced the rescue in the early hours of April 5 in a social media post that described the operation in a mountainous area of Iran as “one of the most daring search and rescue operations in US history”.

The airman, the weapons officer of an F-15 jet shot down on April 3, was wounded but “will be just fine”, Mr Trump said in a message on social media platform X posted by White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt. The pilot of the aircraft was rescued on April 3.

A US official said the operation, which Israel said it had assisted, involved dozens of military aircraft and encountered fierce resistance from Iranian forces.

Iran’s military said several US aircraft were destroyed during the operation, including two military transport planes and two Black Hawk helicopters. Footage posted on social media showed burnt aircraft wreckage, which Reuters verified was in the area.

Rescue involved ‘deception campaign’

A US official told Reuters that US forces had to destroy at least one of the aircraft used in the rescue mission because it had malfunctioned.

The Wall Street Journal reported that two specially equipped MC-130J aircraft used to carry out covert infiltrations and remove troops from beyond enemy lines were blown up by US forces after the aircraft malfunctioned.

A still image purporting to show US aircraft destroyed during the US mission to find a stranded airman in Iran, according to the Revolutionary Guards as reported by Iranian media. PHOTO: REUTERS

A senior administration official in Washington said the rescue had involved a Central Intelligence Agency deception campaign spreading word inside Iran that US forces had already found the missing airman and were moving him on the ground for exfiltration out of the country.

While the Iranians were confused and uncertain of what was happening, the missing weapons officer was located inside a mountain crevice and rescued, the official said in a statement.

The rescue of the airman offered some good news for Mr Trump, who has faced mounting pressure over a war that has sparked a global energy crisis and threatens lasting damage to the world economy.

On April 4, he renewed a threat to intensify attacks on Iran’s energy infrastructure, saying it had 48 hours to open up shipping lanes in the Strait of Hormuz, the vital conduit for around a fifth of the world’s oil and natural gas supply, which has been largely shut down.

In an expletive-laden social media post on April 5, Mr Trump said Iran must open the Strait “or you’ll be living in Hell – just watch!”

Adding to the pressure, a senior Israeli defence official said Israel, which attacked a major petrochemicals facility on April 4, was preparing to attack Iranian energy facilities within the next week, and was awaiting approval from Washington.

In an interview with Fox News on April 5 , Mr Trump said Iran was negotiating and he believed a deal could be concluded by April 6 .

But despite the heavy damage to its military and civilian infrastructure by weeks of US and Israeli attacks, Iran’s chokehold over the Strait of Hormuz has given it a powerful weapon and Tehran showed no sign of complying with Mr Trump’s demand.

It has continued to launch missile and drone attacks against Israel, and on April 5, it underlined its ability to hit US allies in the Gulf by launching a drone attack on petrochemical plants in Bahrain and Abu Dhabi.

The Revolutionary Guards warned that more attacks would follow if civilian targets in Iran were hit.

Peace efforts prove fruitless

Opinion polls show the war is viewed with scepticism by a majority of Americans, with the risks to US service personnel among their major concerns, along with regional stability and the impact on their own finances.

The war, which has spread to Lebanon, where Israel has resumed its campaign against the Iranian-backed Hezbollah, has killed thousands, mainly in Iran and Lebanon, where a Lebanese soldier was killed on April 5.

A still image purporting to show US aircraft destroyed during the US rescue mission in Iran, according to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards. PHOTO: REUTERS

Efforts brokered by Pakistan to bring the two sides to an agreement have so far been fruitless. Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran demanded a permanent halt to the US and Israeli campaign launched on Feb 28.

“What we care about are the terms of a conclusive and lasting end to the illegal war that is imposed on us,” he said in a message on X.

As the war continues, the damage to vital economic infrastructure in Iran and neighbouring Gulf countries has mounted, and the impact is set to be felt months, and even years, after the fighting ends.

With oil coming through the Hormuz down to a trickle, ministers from OPEC oil-producing countries were due to meet on April 5.

But the blockade of the strait and the damage to infrastructure meant that an immediate boost to oil production was not considered possible.

Israel and the US have hit military and civilian infrastructure across Iran, including areas near its Bushehr nuclear plant, which Iran said posed a serious risk of radioactive contamination.

But they have not managed to suppress Iran’s ability to strike back, and Iranian drone attacks have continued in recent days against industrial infrastructure in the Gulf, including oil facilities, a major aluminium plant and petrochemical sites.

Earlier, Iran also attacked an Israel-affiliated vessel with a drone in the strait, setting the ship on fire, state media said, citing the commander of the Revolutionary Guards’ navy. REUTERS