US reprisals against Iran-linked groups anger Iraq, Syria

DAMASCUS - The United States launched overnight air strikes against Iran-backed groups in Iraq and Syria, drawing condemnation from both governments on Feb 3, and promised more to come in retaliation for a deadly attack on US troops.

The United States blamed the Jan 28’s drone attack on a US base in Jordan on forces backed by Iran, but did not strike inside Iranian territory, with both Washington and Teheran seemingly keen to avoid all-out war.

But with tensions in the region already running high in the face of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, both Damascus and Baghdad joined Teheran in accusing Washington of undermining the stability of the whole region.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said US warplanes struck “more than 85 targets at seven facilities utilised by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the militant groups that they sponsor”, three of them in Iraq and four in Syria.

“These targets were carefully selected to avoid civilian casualties,” he added.

But Iraqi government spokesman Bassem al-Awadi said civilians were among at least 16 people killed in the US strikes in western Iraq, while the Syrian army said that “a number of civilians and soldiers” were killed in the strikes in Syria.

“The security of Iraq and the region will find itself on the brink of an abyss” because of the strikes, Mr Awadi said.

The Syrian foreign ministry said the strikes served to “inflame the conflict in the Middle East in an extremely dangerous way”.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said the overnight operation was “another strategic mistake by the US government, which will have no result other than intensifying tension and instability.”

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, said the strikes killed at least 18 pro-Iran fighters in eastern Syria.

It said pro-Iran fighters were evacuating positions in the eastern province of Deir Ezzor for fear of more US strikes in the coming hours.

Flurry of attacks

US President Joe Biden underlined that the overnight strikes were only a beginning. “Our response began today. It will continue at times and places of our choosing,” he said in a statement.

His National Security Council spokesman said Washington “did inform the Iraqi government prior to the strikes,” but his remark drew an angry denial from Baghdad, which called it an “unfounded claim crafted to mislead international public opinion”.

Relations between the two governments have soured in recent months after Washington carried out previous air strikes against Iran-backed groups in Iraq in response to a flurry of attacks on US-led troops since the Gaza war began last October.

The two governments opened talks on the future of the US-led troop presence late January after repeated demands from Prime Minister Mohamed Shia al-Sudani for a timetable for their withdrawal.