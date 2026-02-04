Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

US rachets up pressure on Iraq over post of prime minister

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Supporters of former Iraqi prime minister Nouri al-Maliki protesting what they say is US interference in Iraq’s sovereignty on Jan 29.

Supporters of former Iraqi prime minister Nouri al-Maliki protesting what they say is US interference in Iraq’s sovereignty on Jan 29.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Google Preferred Source badge

BAGHDAD - A stand-off between the White House and Iraqi politicians over who should be the Middle Eastern country’s next prime minister is worsening, according to several people, with the rift threatening to destabilise the Opec member.

In recent days, Washington told Iraqi officials it would reduce the country’s access to oil-export revenues if it appointed Mr Nouri al-Maliki, seen by the US as too close to Iran, as premier, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private talks.

See more on

Iraq

United States

Politics and government

Opec

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.