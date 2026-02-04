US rachets up pressure on Iraq over post of prime minister

Supporters of former Iraqi prime minister Nouri al-Maliki protesting what they say is US interference in Iraq’s sovereignty on Jan 29.

BAGHDAD - A stand-off between the White House and Iraqi politicians over who should be the Middle Eastern country’s next prime minister is worsening, according to several people, with the rift threatening to destabilise the Opec member.

In recent days, Washington told Iraqi officials it would reduce the country’s access to oil-export revenues if it appointed Mr Nouri al-Maliki, seen by the US as too close to Iran, as premier, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private talks.