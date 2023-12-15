US pushes for ‘more precise’ military operations in Gaza to save civilians

CAIRO/GAZA - A US security envoy discussed with Israeli officials on Dec 14 how to better protect civilians during their war against Hamas in Gaza and US President Joe Biden appealed for lives in the Palestinian territory to be saved.

Israel pounded the 40km length of Gaza, killing families in their homes as the more than two-month-old conflict raged across the entire enclave, causing a humanitarian catastrophe with little end in sight.

“It will last more than several months - but we will win and we will destroy them,” Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant told visiting White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

Mr Sullivan said in an Israeli TV interview that he spoke to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about when Israel will shift from high-intensity military operations to a more precise, more targeted phase.

Mr Sullivan did not provide a specific timeline or elaborate on what such operations would look like, although he said Israel was expected to continue its military campaign for some time.

“The issue really is, when does Israel shift from the high-intensity military operations that are under way today to a different phase of this conflict. One that’s more precise, more targeted,” Mr Sullivan said on Israel’s Channel 12 television.

The occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip need to be connected under a “revamped and revitalized” Palestinian Authority government, Mr Sullivan said.

On Dec 15, Mr Sullivan would discuss revamping the Palestinian Authority and holding “extremist” Jewish settlers accountable for violence against Palestinians when he visits Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah, a US official said.

Mr Biden, asked whether he wanted Israel to scale back its assault on the Gaza Strip by the end of the year, said: “I want them to be focused on how to save civilian lives, not stop going after Hamas but be more careful.”